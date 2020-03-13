Raymond James & Associates Has $22.31 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Docusign worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 333.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 103.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of DOCU traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. 5,974,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $801,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,682 shares of company stock worth $116,660,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

