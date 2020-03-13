Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $25,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $7.79 on Friday, reaching $105.71. 195,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

