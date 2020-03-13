Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,730 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2,676.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

