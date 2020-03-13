Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,119 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Nucor worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,245,000 after purchasing an additional 369,070 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 276,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.