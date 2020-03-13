Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,107 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.56% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $77.87 and a 1 year high of $107.40.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

