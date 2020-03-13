Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,812 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

