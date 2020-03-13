Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,194 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

DLR stock traded up $15.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.51. The company had a trading volume of 729,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.96%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

