Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Iridium Communications worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,532 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 433.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

