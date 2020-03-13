Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,045. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

