Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $19.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $220.65 and a one year high of $310.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

