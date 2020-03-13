Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 225,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,308. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

