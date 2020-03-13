Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000.

HTD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 34,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

