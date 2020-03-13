Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

WMB stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 1,739,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,702,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.54%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

