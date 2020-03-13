Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,281 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after buying an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 583.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,547 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. 1,686,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

