Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MKC stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,148. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

