Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,468,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 759,278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,679. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

