Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,148 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VGK stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

