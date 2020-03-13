Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,290 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

RWO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,059. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

