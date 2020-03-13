Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,463,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.66.

APH traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $79.68. 320,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,035. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

