Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of ES traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 363,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

