Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,977 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,251,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,464,000 after acquiring an additional 477,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 378,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.84. 653,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,308. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

