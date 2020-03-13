RChain Price Tops $0.0114 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. RChain has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $1,562.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bitinka and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.02172993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 486.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026336 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bitinka, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

