RealTract Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $52,627.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.02217843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00198095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 304.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026299 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

