Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NMI (NMIH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NMI (NASDAQ: NMIH) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2020 – NMI had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – NMI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

2/12/2020 – NMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/12/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

2/12/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/12/2020 – NMI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – NMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

1/15/2020 – NMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,089 shares of company stock worth $1,863,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,625,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $17,197,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 275,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

