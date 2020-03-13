Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/27/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

2/27/2020 – Spirit Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/16/2020 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAVE opened at $14.06 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Get Spirit Airlines Incorporated alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.