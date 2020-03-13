RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDEIY. ValuEngine lowered RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Societe Generale raised RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

RDEIY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.