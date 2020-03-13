Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,449,400 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.02% of United States Steel worth $97,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 105,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of X traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 23,524,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,708,656. The company has a market cap of $921.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

