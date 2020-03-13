Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $99,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,254,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.