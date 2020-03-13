Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $36,481.78 and approximately $375.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.02172993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 486.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026336 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

