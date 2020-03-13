Research Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

