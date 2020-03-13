Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 311,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $222.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

