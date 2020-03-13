Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Insider Buys A$125,460.00 in Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) insider John Welborn purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$125,460.00 ($88,978.72).

Shares of ASX RSG traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.73 ($0.51). 29,221,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.40 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.85. Resolute Mining Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

