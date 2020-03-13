Reviewing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and RLI (NASDAQ:RLI)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Donegal Group and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 4 0 0 2.00

RLI has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.37 $47.15 million N/A N/A RLI $1.00 billion 3.51 $191.64 million $2.57 30.51

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 5.80% 6.50% 1.50% RLI 19.10% 12.07% 3.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. RLI pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and RLI has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Summary

RLI beats Donegal Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

