Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 647,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,604. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 103.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $146,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

