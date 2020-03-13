Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 647,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

