Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Up 94.9% in February

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:RBA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 616,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,080. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.