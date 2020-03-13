RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,022 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Redwood Trust worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. 2,783,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,315. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

