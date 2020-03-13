RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,042. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $76,419. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.