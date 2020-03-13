RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,352 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 19,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,911.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,290 shares of company stock valued at $488,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.