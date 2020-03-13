RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $12.17 on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,902. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

