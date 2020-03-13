RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology comprises 0.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Aspen Technology worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 136,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

