RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

DEO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

