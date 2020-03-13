RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,683 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 3.38% of Howard Bancorp worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

HBMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of HBMD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 38,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,452. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

