RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,419 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of TFI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,227,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

