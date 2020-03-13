RMB Capital Management LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of American Financial Group worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,704. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

