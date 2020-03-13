RMB Capital Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,237,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037,171. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.