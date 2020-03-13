RMB Capital Management LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 52,462 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

