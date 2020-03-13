RMB Capital Management LLC Has $30.83 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. 1,411,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

