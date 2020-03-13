RMB Capital Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,943.5% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. 3,959,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.35 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

