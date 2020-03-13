RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,086 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Veritex worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,800. The company has a market cap of $874.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.